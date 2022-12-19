LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Short Interest Update

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 338,700 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LogicMark

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.87% of LogicMark at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LogicMark alerts:

LogicMark Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LGMK opened at $0.51 on Monday. LogicMark has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

About LogicMark

LogicMark ( NASDAQ:LGMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 88.42%.

(Get Rating)

LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.