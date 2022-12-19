LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.67.

LNSPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of LNSPF opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

