Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Loop Industries from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 66,025 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at $737,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 36.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. 29.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loop Industries stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

