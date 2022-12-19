Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 6,168 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $16,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Kroger by 20.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $331,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $7,820,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 10.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

