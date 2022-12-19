Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 156,848 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,857,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,848 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $435,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $87.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $172.94. The company has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $114.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

