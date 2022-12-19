Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 81,915 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,915 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $20,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.49.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

