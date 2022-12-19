Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 69,082 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $19,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,243,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,105 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,230,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Plains GP by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,109,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after buying an additional 986,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

