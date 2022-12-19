Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $284.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.17. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

