Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $82.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Incyte Profile



Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

