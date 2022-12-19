Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 584,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 179,942 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $14,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $19,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after buying an additional 492,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 75.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 467,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

CC stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

