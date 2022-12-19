Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,875 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

