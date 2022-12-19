Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $14.64 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,336 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 65.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Lincoln National Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

