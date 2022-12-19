Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $19.06 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,128 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

