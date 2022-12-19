Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $19.70 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,251 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 23,896 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $19,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,481 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.