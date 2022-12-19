Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,838 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in General Mills by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 85,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

GIS opened at $86.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

