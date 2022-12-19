Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 703,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $17,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

