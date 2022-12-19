Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 13,169 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:APD opened at $316.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.