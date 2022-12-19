Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 217,342 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,342 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

