Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 37,040 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after buying an additional 129,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $303.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.14 and its 200 day moving average is $266.58. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

