Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 463 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $17,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,428.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,339.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,264.78. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,452.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

