Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $3,101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $240.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.16. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $252.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

