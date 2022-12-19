Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after purchasing an additional 603,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.4 %

About BJ's Wholesale Club

Shares of BJ opened at $68.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

