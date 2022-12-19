Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308,736 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $19,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $37,218,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $67.91 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

