Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

MFC opened at C$23.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. The stock has a market cap of C$44.94 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.87. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$20.81 and a 1-year high of C$28.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$326,340.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$412,858.45. In related news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total transaction of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,444.80. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$326,340.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$412,858.45.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

