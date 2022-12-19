Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Decreased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $109.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.