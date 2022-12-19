Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Down 14.8% in November

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 704,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI stock opened at $142.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $299.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.37.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. Analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

Institutional Trading of Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.25.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

