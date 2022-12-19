Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 104 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $411,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $443.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

