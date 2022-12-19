Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,767 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 405.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $45.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.