Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 192 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DFS opened at $96.89 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

