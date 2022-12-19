Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,962 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 257,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,988,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 386,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24.

