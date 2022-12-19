Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 51 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $298.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.27 and its 200 day moving average is $282.79. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

