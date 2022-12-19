Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 566 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 263.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,818 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 57,845 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $55.56 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

