Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 75 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.90.

TMUS opened at $142.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

