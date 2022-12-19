Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Humana by 139.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,486,000 after purchasing an additional 568,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

Humana Stock Down 1.0 %

HUM stock opened at $503.53 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $530.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,161 shares of company stock worth $20,718,244 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

