Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 89,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Dollar General by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $248.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

