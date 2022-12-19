Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

