Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 16 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,822.46.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,462.11 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,776.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,508.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,496.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

