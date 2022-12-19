Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 736 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 193.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,805,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

