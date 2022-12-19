Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 90 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Nucor stock opened at $133.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $128.25. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

