Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Charles Schwab by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 69,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,356,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 372,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,380,000 after buying an additional 226,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $78.19 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

