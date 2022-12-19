Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 253,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.5% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

