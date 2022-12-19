Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $107.84 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $141.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.88.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

