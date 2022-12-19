Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $100,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after buying an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,110,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after buying an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 194,199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $84.52 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.21.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

