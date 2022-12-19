Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $101,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.90.
T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.36 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average is $140.74. The firm has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
About T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.
