Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $111,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $264.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

