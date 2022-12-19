Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $41,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $109.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.