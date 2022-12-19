Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $46,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $250,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,713 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NYSE TD opened at $63.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

