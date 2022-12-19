Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $72,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $298,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.9% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $240.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.35. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.