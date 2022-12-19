Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,358 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,182 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP opened at $75.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

