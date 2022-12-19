Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.